Kyodo: Japan Discussing with S. Korea Moon's Visit for Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo is reportedly in discussions with Seoul regarding President Moon Jae-in’s possible visit to Japan during the Tokyo Olympics.Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, quoting diplomatic sources, that South Korea informed the Japanese government earlier in June that Moon is considering attending the opening ceremony set for July 23.Seoul reportedly explained that Moon’s potential visit is in return for then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s attendance at the opening ceremony for the PyeongChang Olympics in February 2018.Kyodo reported that the issue might have been discussed during working-level talks in Seoul on Monday between Lee Sang-ryeol, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at Seoul's Foreign Ministry, and his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi.A senior South Korean official told Kyodo that Seoul hopes Moon’s attendance at the Tokyo Olympics will serve as an opportunity for a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. However, it is uncertain whether Tokyo will agree.