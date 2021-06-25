Politics UK Group: Over 10 Mln N. Koreans Need Humanitarian Assistance

A U.K.-based non-governmental group reported that over ten million North Koreans are in need of humanitarian assistance.



In the Global Humanitarian Assistance Report 2021 released on Tuesday, Development Initiatives(DI) estimated that ten-point-nine million North Korean residents were in need of humanitarian aid last year.



It placed the North sixth on the list of the countries suffering from a humanitarian crisis led by Yemen where 24-point-two million people were presumed to require help.



The Democratic Republic of the Congo ranked second at 23-point-four million, followed by Venezuela at 14-point-three million, Afghanistan at 14 million and Syria at eleven-point-seven million.



The group projected that the North would need 147 million U.S. dollars to respond to the crisis, which it said stemmed from natural hazards.



On the seriousness of the situation, the North was assessed to be at a level four on a scale of one to five with five being the most serious, while the country was determined to have been suffering for six consecutive years.