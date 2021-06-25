Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Calls for 'Maximum Vigilance' against COVID-19 amid Spread of Delta Variant

Write: 2021-06-27 12:43:19Update: 2021-06-27 14:42:28

N. Korea Calls for 'Maximum Vigilance' against COVID-19 amid Spread of Delta Variant

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has called for "maximum vigilance" against the novel coronavirus amid the global spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said on Sunday that all workers and party members must bear deep in mind that the prolonged emergency system against the virus means prolonged maximum vigilance and strong discipline, and must strictly abide by the emergency measures.

The paper then urged officials to step up controls and quarantine measures to prevent the slightest laxity and idleness.

It also called for tightened controls and implementation of antivirus measures, including strengthening disinfection and mask-wearing in public spaces.

The North has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken draconian actions against the virus, including tight border controls and other anti-pandemic measures, since early last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >