N. Korea Calls for 'Maximum Vigilance' against COVID-19 amid Spread of Delta Variant

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has called for "maximum vigilance" against the novel coronavirus amid the global spread of the highly contagious delta variant.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said on Sunday that all workers and party members must bear deep in mind that the prolonged emergency system against the virus means prolonged maximum vigilance and strong discipline, and must strictly abide by the emergency measures.The paper then urged officials to step up controls and quarantine measures to prevent the slightest laxity and idleness.It also called for tightened controls and implementation of antivirus measures, including strengthening disinfection and mask-wearing in public spaces.The North has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken draconian actions against the virus, including tight border controls and other anti-pandemic measures, since early last year.