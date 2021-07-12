Vaccine Reservations for 55-59 Age Group to Resume Wed. Night

Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 vaccine reservations for the 55 to 59 age group is set to resume Wednesday evening.According to the state vaccine task force, people in this bracket will be able to make reservations from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. next Saturday.Online reservations had halted after opening on Monday when the stockpile for July 26 to 31 was fully reserved within 15-and-a-half hours.Those who were able to make reservations on Monday will receive their shots between July 26 and August 7 while those making reservations from Wednesday will be inoculated between July 26 and August 14.Meanwhile, reservations for the 50 to 54 age group will begin next Monday. To prevent clogs in the system, the task force will receive reservations from people aged 53 and 54 from 8 p.m. next Monday and from those aged 50 to 52 from 8 p.m. next Tuesday.Vaccination for this age group will take place from August 16 to 25, about a week later than initially planned.