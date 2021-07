Photo : KBS News

People aged 49 or younger whose vaccination reservation window is set to open in mid- to late August are most likely to receive the Pfizer vaccine.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong explained on Wednesday that Pfizer vaccines will be the main supply for the age group as the shots are scheduled to arrive between late July to August. She added Moderna vaccines could also be in the mix.Considering that there are around 22 million people in the 49 and younger age group, the government is reviewing ways to divide them up into smaller groups for reservations.Jeong said a five-day rotation system, similar to that applied for initial mask distribution last year, could be adopted to prevent congestion and delays.