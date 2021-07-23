Ministry to Launch Audit on COVID-19 Outbreak in Cheonghae Unit

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense has decided to launch an inquiry to find out who is responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak in the anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit.A South Korean military official said Wednesday that the auditor’s office at the ministry will conduct the review from Thursday and focus on whether related institutions followed protocol in the outbreak on the unit’s destroyer stationed in waters off Africa.The audit is scheduled to run through August 6 but the military reportedly plans to extend it if necessary.Military branches and departments tasked with commanding or managing the unit will be subject, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Navy Headquarters and related ministry departments.The crew will also be questioned, but through written interviews as they have been placed in quarantine since they were brought home on two aerial tankers Tuesday.An epidemiological survey will also be launched to determine how the virus got onto the vessel. Of the 301 sailors in the unit, 90 percent tested positive for COVID-19 in the worst cluster in the South Korean military so far.