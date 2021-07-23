Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

De-Facto Samsung Head Could Be Granted Parole Next Month

Write: 2021-07-22 11:44:27Update: 2021-07-22 15:25:25

De-Facto Samsung Head Could Be Granted Parole Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, currently serving a prison term for bribery, may be released on parole around Liberation Day next month, according to speculations.

Sources within the judicial community on Wednesday said the Justice Ministry recently received a list of nationwide parole candidates ahead of a review panel early next month. Lee is reportedly included on the list.

Lee, who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in a retrial in January, would be eligible for parole by late July after serving 60 percent of his term. South Korea traditionally issues special pardons and paroles around Liberation Day which falls on August 15.

The political community has suggested granting either a presidential pardon or parole to the Samsung heir, with the latter option less likely to weigh on the administration.

The ministry, meanwhile, declined to confirm whether Lee is a potential parole candidate, citing confidentiality.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >