Vice Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, US Set to Hold Strategic Dialogue in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will hold talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Friday.The planned strategic dialogue between the two nations' vice foreign ministers would be the first since the launch of the Biden administration.In the meeting, the two sides are expected to seek ways to resume dialogue between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the U.S. and to share assessments of the Korean Peninsula situation.Sherman held talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Thursday and the two sides agreed to continue close cooperation in efforts to persuade North Korea to engage in dialogue.Sherman is on a four-nation tour of Asia, beginning with a visit to Japan on Sunday.She will wrap up her Seoul trip on Friday and fly to Mongolia before visiting China on Sunday for a two-day trip, in which she will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.