Minister Urges Athletes to Watch out for COVID-19, Comfort Viewers at Home

Photo : YONHAP News

Sports Minister Hwang Hee has asked South Korean athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics to be careful, expressing his hope that their performance can comfort the Korean people.Hwang on Saturday visited the Main Press Center and the International Broadcast Center in Tokyo where he encouraged Korean journalists covering the Games.The minister arrived in Japan on Thursday to attend the opening ceremony held Friday.He said the biggest concern is undoubtedly the pandemic and that he was worried about the disadvantages to infected athletes or those who come in close contact with a patient.Hwang said he heard that athletes who test negative can still compete even after coming in contact with an infected person, calling it good news.The minister said that sports unite people and offer encouragement and comfort and urged Team Korea to once again play that role during these difficult times.Hwang also visited the meal service center run by the Korean Olympic Committee to thank the staff. The center will provide boxed meals for the Korean athletes throughout the Games.