Rival Parties Welcome Reinstatement of Inter-Korean Hotline

Photo : YONHAP News

Local political parties have welcomed the restoration of communication links between the two Koreas, with the ruling party optimistic while the main opposition was more reserved.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) spokesperson Lee So-young said in a briefing on Tuesday that the phone line is symbolic of cross-border communication and demonstrates determination to convert the Korean War armistice into lasting peace.However, main opposition People Power Party(PPP) spokesperson Yang Jun-woo said the channels have been repeatedly severed and reinstated by North Korea. He said a dialogue is when two-way exchanges based on mutual respect take place, a one-way communication is usually called a courtship.The PPP also wants accountable response from North Korea on a number of events that took place while the lines were severed, such as cyberattacks, missile launches and the death of a South Korean civil servant in North Korean waters.