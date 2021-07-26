Unification Ministry Hopes for Delay in Joint Drill with US

Photo : YONHAP News

A Unification Ministry official said Friday that postponing the South Korea-U.S. combined drill scheduled for next month could provide an opportunity to engage with North Korea.Speaking to reporters with the caveat that it's a personal opinion, the official said it would be desirable to delay the exercise, noting that the COVID-19 situation is currently worse than it was in March for the spring exercise.He said it will be difficult to carry out the drills and it’s reasonable to consider a postponement.The official added that it is currently suitable to engage Pyongyang through cooperation with the U.S. and that even from Washington's viewpoint, utilizing this opportunity will bring fruitful results.But the official added he respects procedural matters regarding defense such as the transfer of wartime operational control, and also hoped for a flexible stance from North Korea.