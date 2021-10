Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Friday, health authorities will begin accepting reservations for COVID-19 vaccines from pregnant women.According to the state vaccine task force, reservations for about 136-thousand pregnant women will open on Friday from 8 p.m.The applicants may make appointments on the vaccine reservation website (ncvr.kdca.go.kr) after providing certain information on their pregnancy such as due date.The women will receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at medical institutions across the nation from October 18.The government is advising pregnant women and people in close contact with them to get vaccinated, citing a significantly higher risk of hospitalization and death among pregnant women infected with the virus.