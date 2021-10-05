PPP Lawmakers Protest Gyeonggi Gov't's Failure to Submit Audit Documents

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) protested that the Gyeonggi provincial government has yet to submit any documents regarding the Seongnam land development scandal ahead of parliamentary audits.Thirteen PPP lawmakers sitting on relevant parliamentary committees visited the Gyeonggi provincial office on Wednesday, where they met with Oh Byung-gwon, the first vice governor for administrative affairs, and other senior officials. They, however, couldn't meet with Governor Lee Jae-myung.PPP Rep. Kim Do-eup said the provincial government has not submitted the 200 sets of files requested by the National Assembly, accusing Gyeonggi officials of neglecting their duty. Kim also criticized the governor, the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee, of deceiving the public.The PPP lawmakers also visited the Seongnam city government to call for the submission of the documents.The parliamentary interior and land committees are scheduled to conduct audits of the Gyeonggi government next Monday and Wednesday, respectively. Governmor Lee is scheduled to attend.