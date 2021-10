Photo : KBS News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Russia will hold talks on Thursday in Moscow to discuss ways to resume dialogue with North Korea.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk will hold talks and have lunch with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.The ministry said the two sides will hold in-depth discussions on cooperation in efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.The two sides are expected to assess recent missile launches by North Korea and South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War.The meeting comes about 50 days after the two officials met in Seoul.Noh is reportedly seeking talks with Russian experts on North Korea's nuclear weapons as well during his trip.