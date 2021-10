Photo : YONHAP News

The first snow of the season fell on Seorak Mountain in Gangwon Province Tuesday morning.The Seoraksan National Park said snow was observed near Jungcheong Shelter at some one-thousand-600 meters above sea level at around 10 a.m.The temperature was slightly over zero degrees Celsius with a wind speed of zero-point-six meters per second.The first snow on the mountain came 15 days earlier than last year but around the same time as 2019.The park office advised visitors to take extra caution, saying mountain climbing in the winter could easily lead to accidents.