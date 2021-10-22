Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Defense Ministry Vows to Boost Missile Defense Capabilities

Written: 2021-10-21 14:05:44Updated: 2021-10-21 16:51:47

Defense Ministry Vows to Boost Missile Defense Capabilities

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has vowed to boost missile defense capabilities and strengthen cooperation with the U.S. against North Korean missile threats.

In a report submitted for a parliamentary audit session Thursday, the ministry said it will establish an immediate response system by expanding missile detection and interception assets. 

It added that the South Korean and U.S. intelligence agencies already have a system to share information in real-time. Additionally, the ministry will enhance tailored deterrence against North Korea through tabletop exercises with the U.S. designed for emergency responses.

Though North Korea has continued its missile development, the ministry said its latest submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) is believed to still be in an early stage.

The defense ministry also believes that the North’s SLBM technology lags about five years behind South Korea, considering the stability of the North’s underwater platform and missile capabilities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >