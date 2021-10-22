Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Coast Guard Ends Underwater Search for Crew of Capsized Fishing Boat

Written: 2021-10-22 18:50:50Updated: 2021-10-22 18:54:18

The Korea Coast Guard has ended its underwater search for crew members of a capsized fishing boat which completely sank early Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hee said a search of the inside of the ship was terminated after the boat went under.

But search operations on the sea will continue in cooperation with the Navy and the Japan Coast Guard as six crewmen are still missing.

The 72 ton vessel capsized in the open sea 168 kilometers northeast of the Dokdo islets. A Chinese sailor on board said the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. 

The boat sank under water at 6:30 a.m. Friday some 40 kilometers west of the previous location.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >