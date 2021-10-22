Domestic Coast Guard Ends Underwater Search for Crew of Capsized Fishing Boat

The Korea Coast Guard has ended its underwater search for crew members of a capsized fishing boat which completely sank early Friday.



Speaking to reporters in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hee said a search of the inside of the ship was terminated after the boat went under.



But search operations on the sea will continue in cooperation with the Navy and the Japan Coast Guard as six crewmen are still missing.



The 72 ton vessel capsized in the open sea 168 kilometers northeast of the Dokdo islets. A Chinese sailor on board said the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.



The boat sank under water at 6:30 a.m. Friday some 40 kilometers west of the previous location.