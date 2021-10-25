S. Korea Ranks 4th in Relative Poverty among OECD Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranked fourth in relative poverty among the 37 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).According to the OECD on Monday, South Korea's relative poverty rate came to 16-point-seven percent in 2018 to 2019.The rate refers to the percentage of people whose income falls below half of the nation's median household income. A higher rate indicates high income inequality.This year, 50 percent of the median household income came to 914-thousand won a month for a one-person household and two-point-43 million won for a four-person household. One in six South Koreans made less than that level.South Korea's rate is much higher than the OECD average of eleven-point-one percent.Costa Rica has the highest relative poverty rate of 20-point-five percent, followed by the United States with 17-point-eight percent and Israel with 16-point-nine percent.