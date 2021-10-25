PPP Leader, Primary Candidates Remember Park Chung-hee’s Assassination

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP)'s leadership and presidential contenders have marked the 42nd anniversary of the assassination of former President Park Chung-hee by visiting his gravesite at Seoul National Cemetery on Tuesday.PPP leader Lee Jun-seok and floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon were joined by primary candidates Hong Joon-pyo, Won Hee-ryong and Yoo Seong-min. Yoon Seok-youl is scheduled to pay his respects separately in the afternoon.The PPP leader said the party's tradition of praising the former president's devotion to the nation's industrial development will continue, adding that party members have shared their assessment of him.In the national cemetery guestbook, Lee wrote a pledge to rightfully conduct politics for the nation and the people.The contenders reflected on the 1979 assassination. Hong recalled the scenes of mourning from that day, which he called a day of tragedy. Both Won and Yoo credited Park for building the foundation that enabled South Korea to develop from one of the world's poorest countries into an advanced nation.