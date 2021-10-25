State Media: N. Korean Leader Sends Flowers to Honor Fallen Chinese Soldiers

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent wreaths to a cemetery of fallen Chinese soldiers in South Pyongan Province to honor the 71st anniversary of China’s participation in the Korean War, according to state media.The North’s Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Tuesday that Kim sent the flowers the day before as a representative of the North Korean people.According to the report, Kim said China provided sincere revolutionary support to the North in the Korean War, adding that by securing victory, the two countries were able to add a new chapter to the history of their friendship.Kim said North Korea will not forget China’s support, stressing that bilateral friendship will further solidify even if generations change.Located in Hoechang County, South Pyongan Province, the cemetery served as the headquarters of the Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War. Remains of Chinese soldiers, including Mao Anying, the eldest son of Mao Zedong, are buried there.Last year, Kim personally visited the cemetery and laid flowers on Mao’s grave.