Seoul City Begins Special Quarantine Inspection for Halloween

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City will conduct a special inspection of quarantine adherence in popular nightlife areas from Wednesday ahead of Halloween on Sunday.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the inspection will be carried out by around 200 officials from 12 public agencies, including the city government, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. It will continue through November 2.The teams will check to ensure that entry logs are being kept and private gathering bans and other social distancing rules are being followed by businesses in the Hongdae, Itaewon and Gangnam Station areas.The inspection will focus on underground establishments, such as bars and clubs, to prevent mass gatherings in celebration of Halloween.Businesses found to violate the rules can be ordered to shut down, given a fine, criminally charged or face a damages suit.