Photo : YONHAP News

Biopharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics has rolled out its first batch of domestically produced Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced the first rollout from the Samsung Biologics plant in Incheon at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.In May, the biotech firm signed a contract with the U.S. drugmaker to produce about two-point-four million doses of the mRNA vaccines at its local plant.The vaccines will be used for first and second shots, as well as booster shots for priority groups in the fourth quarter.The Food and Drug Ministry on Monday granted emergency approval for the vaccines along with the Good Manufacturing Practice(GMP) certification required for domestic supply.