Ahn Cheol-soo Asserts Confidence in Bid to be Opposition's Pres. Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

Head of the minor opposition People's Party, Ahn Cheol-soo, says he can bring about a landslide regime change if he is made the opposition's presidential candidate.In a radio interview on Tuesday, Ahn said he believes a change of power at the top office is possible if the main opposition party’s presidential candidate steps aside to make him the single opposition candidate.Ahn had declared his bid for president, launching his third attempt, on Monday.Asked whether his candidacy might split the opposition vote to make a change of power more difficult, Ahn said he disagreed with that assessment, adding that he believes the biggest group of 40 to 50 percent are near the center in the political spectrum. He argued regime change needs to occur with the support of the moderates if South Korea is to have a chance in a future.Ahn reiterated that he’ll be the key figure in the transfer of power, underlining that he declared his to win and make a better South Korea.Ahn had last run in the 2017 presidential race as a candidate of the People's Party, in which he finished third with 21-point-41 percent of the vote.In 2012, Ahn ran as an independent but eventually withdrew, throwing in his support behind Moon Jae-in, the candidate of the then opposition Democratic United Party.