Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ahn Cheol-soo Asserts Confidence in Bid to be Opposition's Pres. Candidate

Written: 2021-11-02 11:12:19Updated: 2021-11-02 15:10:43

Ahn Cheol-soo Asserts Confidence in Bid to be Opposition's Pres. Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

Head of the minor opposition People's Party, Ahn Cheol-soo, says he can bring about a landslide regime change if he is made the opposition's presidential candidate. 

In a radio interview on Tuesday, Ahn said he believes a change of power at the top office is possible if the main opposition party’s presidential candidate steps aside to make him the single opposition candidate. 

Ahn had declared his bid for president, launching his third attempt, on Monday. 

Asked whether his candidacy might split the opposition vote to make a change of power more difficult, Ahn said he disagreed with that assessment, adding that he believes the biggest group of 40 to 50 percent are near the center in the political spectrum. He argued regime change needs to occur with the support of the moderates if South Korea is to have a chance in a future.

Ahn reiterated that he’ll be the key figure in the transfer of power, underlining that he declared his to win and make a better South Korea. 

Ahn had last run in the 2017 presidential race as a candidate of the People's Party, in which he finished third with 21-point-41 percent of the vote.

In 2012, Ahn ran as an independent but eventually withdrew, throwing in his support behind Moon Jae-in, the candidate of the then opposition Democratic United Party.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >