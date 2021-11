Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has expressed challenges in legislating a ban on dog meat consumption, citing insufficient public consensus.Responding to a letter sent by the Korean Dog Meat Association last month, the ministry said Wednesday that it's difficult to allow or ban consumption by law due to polarizing opinions on the matter.It said the issue could be reviewed after extensive social discussions and a consensus reaching process.The ministry's statement is the first official comment on the matter since President Moon Jae-in raised the issue in late September. During a policy consultation with the prime minister, the president had suggested the time may be ripe to take up a considered review of a dog meat ban.The Dog Meat Association sent a letter to the presidential office requesting the instruction be withdrawn.