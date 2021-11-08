Daily COVID-19 Cases Jump to 2,425, Critical Cases Hit Record High

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 24-hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday amid eased quarantine rules under the living with COVID-19 initiative.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that two-thousand-425 infections were confirmed throughout Tuesday, raising the country's accumulative caseload to 385-thousand-831.The daily tally jumped by more than 700 from the day before, hitting over two-thousand for the first time in three days. However, compared to a week ago the count is down 242 cases.The rise is partly due to tests picking up during the week, but is also attributed to eased curbs on private gatherings following the onset of a gradual shift to normalcy early this month.Of the new cases, two-thousand-409 were local infections, while 16 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for 82-point-six percent of domestic cases at one-thousand-989. Other regions added 420 cases.The death toll from the virus hit three-thousand-12 with 14 additional deaths, while the number of critically ill patients is up by 35 from the previous day to hit a record high of 460. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-78 percent.