Photo : YONHAP News

The year's first case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) at a poultry farm has been reported in central North Chungcheong Province.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Wednesday, the H5N1 virus was confirmed at a quail farm in the county of Eumseong. All poultry within a 500-meter radius of the farm are expected to be culled by Thursday.Another test is under way at a duck farm in the same county, after a suspected case was reported.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum called for swift enforcement of quarantine measures to prevent further spread of the virus. He is set to convene a special meeting with relevant ministries and municipal governments.Earlier this month, the virus was detected among wild birds in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, as well as the North Jeolla county of Buan and the city of Jeongeup.