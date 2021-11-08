Menu Content

Exhibition on WWII Sex Slavery Victims Opens in Daegu Utilizing VR, AI

Written: 2021-11-10 15:21:25Updated: 2021-11-10 16:24:37

Photo : YONHAP News

An exhibition documenting the lives of wartime sex slavery victims from World War Two opened Wednesday at Heeum - the Museum of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan in Daegu.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said that victim testimonies have been brought to life by connecting space and time, referring to the use of historical records, photos and technology such as VR and AI. 

The exhibit includes a previously unpublished testimony of late victim Moon Ok-ju. Visitors can also view the belongings and homes of the victims through virtual reality technology. 

Gender Equality Minister Chung Young-ai said the exhibition serves to remember the suffering the women endured which can be forgotten and fade away with the passing of time.

The free admission event runs through the end of December. An online exhibit offered in Korean, English and Japanese will also launch on November 20.
