Unionized Health Workers to Demand More Manpower in Thursday Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized medical workers will rally on Thursday afternoon near the presidential office to demand more manpower and establish standards on the volume of medical personnel in times of infectious disease response.The group affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions had previously warned of a general strike, saying the government is not accepting its calls.They have five demands, which include having nurses care for no more than seven patients at a time and increasing the number of public hospitals and sickbeds.The group said they will continue to fight until their demands are reflected in government policy through presidential campaign pledges and their working conditions improved.A health ministry official said the rally is expected to gather mainly union executives and will not disrupt hospital operations. The official added the ministry will continue to hold regular talks with the union to listen to their grievances and opinions.Meanwhile, workers at Seoul National University Hospital and Daegu Catholic University Medical Center struck a tentative agreement with management on Tuesday and have withdrawn their strike which was to begin Wednesday.