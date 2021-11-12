Menu Content

S. Korea, Colombia Discuss Ways to Enhance Bilateral Ties

Written: 2021-11-11 08:33:21Updated: 2021-11-11 10:02:58

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum met with Colombian Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance relations between the two nations. 

In the meeting at the government complex in Seoul, Kim assessed that bilateral ties are moving toward a future-oriented innovative partnership after the summit of their leaders in August. 

The prime minister then proposed the two nations work together to expand their cooperation to various areas of digital innovation, environment friendly infrastructure, renewable energy, and health care.

Ramírez appreciated South Korea's provision of COVID-19 supplies and sharing its experience in dealing with the pandemic. The vice president also hoped the two nations will strengthen cooperation in shipbuilding, aviation, Korean beauty and food products. 

Ramírez attended the Korea-Pacific Alliance Green Economy Forum held earlier on Wednesday.
