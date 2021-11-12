Menu Content

State-run Think Tank KDI Ups 2021 Growth Outlook to 4%, Keeps 2022 Forecast at 3%

Written: 2021-11-11 19:13:18Updated: 2021-11-11 19:43:59

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Development Institute(KDI) has raised the nation's economic outlook for this year to four percent. 

In a biannual outlook released on Thursday, the state-run think tank painted a rosier picture on the back of better-than-expected economic performances in the first three quarters, increasing this year's growth forecast by zero-point-two percentage points from May.

The institute maintained its outlook for 2022 at three percent, saying private consumption will continue its slow pace of recovery and grow three-point-nine percent next year compared to an estimated growth of three-point-five percent this year. 

Amid concerns over growing inflationary pressures, the KDI raised its inflation expectations for this year and the next by zero-point-six percentage points each from its earlier forecast to two-point-three percent and one-point-seven percent. 

An increase in raw material prices will slow from mid next year, it said.
