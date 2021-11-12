S. Korean Foreign Minister: Gov't Proposed N. Korea Mull on Papal Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong says that Seoul has proposed to Pyongyang that it consider a possible visit to North Korea by Pope Francis.Chung revealed the move during a meeting of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Thursday in response to Representative Lee Tae-kyu of the minor People’s Party, who asked whether the government made such a proposal to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Chung said he cannot go into detail but that the government had previously proposed that the North review a possible papal visit opinion during past inter-Korean exchanges.Regarding the pontiff’s intent to visit North Korea, the minister said the government thinks it is certain, adding there chances for an actual visit will be high once North Korea makes a positive decision.Asked whether the North has shown any response, he said there has been no negative feedback as yet.During his visit to Italy late last month, President Moon Jae-in met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and proposed a papal visit to North Korea. The pope responded positively to the proposal, saying he is willing should the North send an official invitation.