Moon to Attend APEC Summit Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will attend a virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit on Friday.The 28th APEC Summit will center on coordinating within the group to speed up the COVID-19 economic recovery, key opportunities and challenges and how to ensure equal gains.Set to begin at 8 p.m., participants will discuss ways to overcome the health crisis, accelerate economic recovery, cooperate on climate and environment and promote sustainable development.President Moon will discuss maintaining global supply chains and digital transition as ways to speed up post-COVID-19 economic recovery. He will also explain South Korea's contribution to global efforts to fight the pandemic, such as vaccine donations to low-income nations.After the summit, the APEC leaders plan to adopt the Putrajaya Vision 2040, an action plan for APEC to strengthen trade and investment, and seek sustainable and inclusive growth in the Asia-Pacific region by 2040.