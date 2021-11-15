Students Taking This Year's CSAT Pick Up Their Exam Details

Photo : YONHAP News

Students taking this year's College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) are swinging by their test sites on Wednesday to collect admission tickets and to receive test-taking instructions amid the pandemic.A total of 509-thousand-821 people are expected to take the annual college entrance exam this year, an on-year rise of over 16-thousand.While entry into designated test sites is restricted due to quarantine measures, test takers can check the exact location in advance.Students who test positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine are able to receive the information through family members.COVID-19 test centers around the country will extend operations until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday to give priority to exam takers. If a student tests positive or is ordered to undergo quarantine, they must immediately notify their education office.Separate test venues have been prepared for confirmed patients or those in quarantine.