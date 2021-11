Photo : KBS News

Starting Thursday, video conferencing will be allowed in more courtrooms across the nation in accordance with revised civil and criminal procedure codes.Hearings through video links will be allowed on more occasions for both civil and criminal proceedings. Those without a computer connection can use relay facilities provided at courts or local public offices.For instance, on Thursday, arrest warrant deliberations for Daejeon District Court will be relayed using equipment at Cheongju and Gongju prisons.The Supreme Court said the expansion of video conferencing will boost public access to judicial services.