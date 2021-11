Photo : YONHAP News

App store operators such as Google and Apple are likely to face a fine of up to two percent of their revenue if they are caught forcing the use of in-app payment schemes.The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) said Wednesday it has approved a partially revised enforcement ordinance of the Telecommunications Business Act.The revision bans acts that directly or indirectly restrict other payment systems such as imposing unreasonable, discriminatory conditions in terms of commission, advertisement or exposure.KCC Chairman Han Sang-hyuk said the revision sufficiently reflected opinions of concerned parties, and promised to foster a fair and sound app market environment through follow-up measures.The ordinance will take effect after consultations with other agencies and deliberations by the government legislation ministry.