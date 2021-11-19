Menu Content

Gov't to Expand Financial Support for Pregnancies, Births

Written: 2021-11-18 11:25:23Updated: 2021-11-18 15:18:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will drastically expand the amount of financial support for medical service fees related to pregnancy and birth starting from January. 

The health ministry and the National Health Insurance Service announced on Thursday revisions to regulations related to the National Health Insurance Act and to the criteria on providing such financial support which will take effect next year.

From January 1, support for medical service fees related to pregnancy and birth will be marked up from 600-thousand won to one million won for mothers expecting one child. 

Mothers expecting births of multiple babies, such as twins and triplets, will receive one-point-four million won from the current one million won. Pregnant women residing in areas with poor conditions for delivering a child will receive an additional 200-thousand won. 

Support will be provided in the form of vouchers on credit cards or debit cards. The period for using these vouchers will be extended from one year to two years.
