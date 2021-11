Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers of South Korea and Japan met together on Thursday in Tokyo to find ways to improve soured Seoul-Tokyo relations.Taking part in a joint meeting hosted by sub committees of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union were Chung Jin-suk, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, and Japan’s former Chief Cabinet Secretary Takeo Kawamura.During opening remarks, Chung mentioned Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s re-election and the fact that South Korea will welcome a new leader next spring, which could be an opportunity to mend frayed ties.Kawamura echoed Chung's claim, expressing hope that the meeting will contribute to improved bilateral relations.