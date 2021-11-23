Moon Rebukes Police over Inadequate Response to Violent Crime

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reprimanded the police over an inadequate response to a stabbing incident in Incheon.In a Monday briefing, spokesperson Park Kyung-mee quoted the president as saying that the number one duty of the police is to protect citizens' lives and ensure their safety.Last Monday, a violent dispute broke out over a noise complaint between neighbors that included a knife. Two officers were dispatched - a man and a woman. The woman left to bring medical help while the man remained outside as the victims overpowered the attacker.President Moon said the issue is not about men or women but concerns the basic attitude of police officers reporting to a scene. His remark appears to stress that the issue should not become a gender conflict.Moon called for strengthened education and training to prevent similar incidents from happening again. Police commissioner Kim Chang-yong also apologized for the bungled response amid growing public criticism.