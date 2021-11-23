Domestic Costa Rican President Becomes Honorary Seoul Citizen during State Visit

President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado has become an honorary citizen of Seoul, the 36th foreign head of state and the third from his country to receive the honor.



President Alvarado was handed a certificate by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon at City Hall on Monday. Oh said he hoped the two countries will actively develop cooperative partnership relations in various sectors.



Alvarado was elected in 2018 as the country's youngest president at age 38. In a speech last year, he said Costa Rica aspires to become the Korea of South America.



Accepting the honorary citizenship, Alvarado said he made that remark because his country shares key principles with South Korea such as democracy, technological and economic advancement and sustainability.