Cold Wave, Snow, Strong Winds to Hit Nation Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A cold snap, heavy snow and strong winds are expected to grip the nation on Tuesday.Temperatures plunged by up to ten degrees Celsius overnight in some parts of the country, with the morning lows slipping to around minus 13 degrees Celsius in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.The temperature in Seoul also fell to minus three-point-seven degrees in the morning.Cold wave advisories are in place for Busan and some parts of the southern provinces, as well as the eastern cities of Donghae and Samcheok. An advisory for strong winds has been issued for eastern and western coastal areas and Jeju Island.South Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces are forecast to see up to eight centimeters of snow until Wednesday, with heavy snow advisories issued for those regions and Jeju Island.