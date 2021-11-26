Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

EU Restricts N. Korea's Air Koryo from Entering its Air Space for 11th Year

Written: 2021-11-26 09:12:46Updated: 2021-11-26 14:08:54

EU Restricts N. Korea's Air Koryo from Entering its Air Space for 11th Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union(EU) has restricted North Korea's state carrier, Air Koryo, from operating in European countries for the eleventh consecutive year. 

According to the EU Air Safety List on Friday, the European Commission decided to ban all Air Koryo planes, except for two Russian-made TU-204 aircraft, from operating in European airspace.

The commission imposed the restriction, citing their failure to meet international safety standards. 

The EU has prohibited Air Koryo from operating in European airspace since 2006, but partially lifted the ban in 2010, when the North Korean airline purchased two TU-204 planes from Russia.  

The European Commission regularly updates the Air Safety List, a list of airlines that are subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the EU as they do not meet international safety standards.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >