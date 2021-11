Photo : KBS News

Only 56 intensive-care beds for COVID-19 patients remained empty in Seoul as of 5 p.m. Friday, reaching an occupancy rate of 83-point-seven percent, according to the health ministry.The situation is similar in the greater metro area. Gyeonggi Province has 83-point-one percent of its COVID-19 critical care beds occupied, while for Incheon that figure stands at 83-point-five percent.The nationwide average is at 73-point-two percent.The occupancy rate for semi-critical cases stands at 68-point-eight percent, while 68-point-nine percent of beds at infectious disease hospitals are in use.COVID-19 treatment centers, where patients with mild symptoms are quarantined, are 63-point-seven percent filled. Meanwhile, over 77-hundred patients are being treated at home.