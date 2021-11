Photo : YONHAP News

The government will announce toughened quarantine measures on Monday to respond to the worsening COVID-19 situation.President Moon Jae-in will chair a special COVID-19 quarantine meeting on Monday at the top office.The government initially planned to announce the new measures on Friday, but postponed it due to differences between industries and ministries on the degree and scope of the measures, such as expanding the COVID-19 pass system.The government is expected to decide the stepped-up antivirus measures in the Monday meeting, amid speculations that the entry pass system will be expanded to more establishments.The government also plans to announce its decision on a possible move to set a six-month validity period for the COVID-19 pass.