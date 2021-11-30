Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases at 3,032, Critical Patients Hit New High 661

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported over three-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the number of critical patients hitting a new high. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said that three-thousand-32 new infections were confirmed throughout Monday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 447-thousand-230.

The daily tally dropped by 277 from the previous day, but marks the largest for Tuesday. 

The number of critically ill patients jumped by 32 from a day ago to 661, with people aged 60 and older accounting for 84 percent.  

The overall death toll increased to three-thousand-624, with 44 new deaths, including a death from a child aged under ten. 
 
The fatality rate stands at zero-point-81 percent, showing a steady rise from zero-point-78 percent tallied on November 1 when the nation began its transition to normalcy. 

Of the new cases, three-thousand-three were local transmissions and 29 were from overseas. 

The capital region accounted for 75-point-seven percent of local infections, reporting two-thousand-274 cases. Non-capital areas added 729 infections.
