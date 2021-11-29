Moon's Top Security Aide to Meet Senior Chinese Politician

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's top security aide is set to visit China this week on invitation from Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party.According to the presidential office on Wednesday, National Security Advisor Suh Hoon will head to the northern coastal city of Tianjin for two days starting Thursday. The meeting follows Yang's visit to South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan in August last year.Suh and Yang are expected to exchange views on a range of issues of mutual concern, including bilateral ties, matters pertaining to the Korean Peninsula, as well as regional and global issues.Having discussed declaring a formal end to the Korean War with his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan in October, Suh will likely update China on the progress made and seek support in bringing North Korea to negotiations.It has been reported that China wants to participate in the signing of the declaration as a signatory of the 1953 Armistice Agreement.President Moon's visit to China around the time of the 2022 Beijing Olympics and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Seoul could also be discussed at the meeting.