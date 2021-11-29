Domestic Incheon Police Chief Resigns over Bungled Police Response

The head of Incheon police has stepped down following recent controversy over inadequate police response to a knife attack incident in the metropolitan city.



In a statement Wednesday, Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Song Min-hun said he will take full responsibility and resign as police chief and also retire from the police force.



He asked the police to give their best in protecting citizens and understand the gravity of their line of work and obligations.



Song promised to thoroughly carry out his duties until a successor is determined. He again apologized to the victims of the stabbing incident and hoped for a quick recovery for those still hospitalized.



A violent dispute that broke out over a noise complaint in Incheon last month drew public criticism as two officers dispatched to the scene failed to overpower a neighbor wielding a knife which left one woman unconscious. Her husband and daughter also sustained injuries.



Both officers have been dismissed and are being investigated for dereliction of duty.