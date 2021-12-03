Menu Content

Pres. Moon: Transition to Living with COVID-19 Bumpy Due to Omicron-related Risks

Written: 2021-12-02 10:23:14Updated: 2021-12-02 14:44:07

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the transition to living with COVID-19 is not without obstacles amid the rising risks surrounding the omicron variant.

Moon made the remark on Thursday during a breakfast prayer meeting held at a hotel in Seoul as he vowed the government’s best efforts toward realizing the transition into a more normal daily life. 

The president called on the meeting’s participants to pray for the nation as it strives to overcome challenges to returning to a normal daily life. His remarks come a few days after he ordered related agencies to further strengthen quarantine measures for people entering the country in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant. 

Moon also stressed that establishing peace and prosperity on a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula is a type of righteousness and recovery and above else, the path to making South Korea stronger.
