Adults aged 18 to 49 can make reservations for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots starting Thursday.This comes after the government began providing booster vaccinations to older age groups above 50 and seniors and employees at nursing facilities.According to health authorities, those aged 18 to 49, who had their second dose more than five months earlier, can reserve for a booster shot from Thursday and get vaccinated from Saturday.People can also get the boosters by either registering their names at local medical facilities or through mobile platforms for same-day reservations for leftover vaccines.Starting December 20, the government will apply a six-month validity period for entry passes issued to those fully vaccinated, in a bid to encourage more people to get the booster shots.