Prime Minister: Gov’t to Focus on Responding to Omicron Variant

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Monday that the government will concentrate all its efforts on containing the omicron variant through the end of this year.The minister made the remarks during a coronavirus meeting in Seoul, saying that the threat of the omicron variant is looming large and noting its greater transmissibility.Kim ordered authorities to enforce thorough quarantine measures on arrivals and make all-out efforts to identify people who have had close contact with infected people in cooperation with local governments.The prime minister also called for the public's cooperation and understanding of the government's decision to expand the COVID-19 pass system, which requires people to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.He said the system is a minimum agreement that people should abide by in order to protect the community, rather than unfair discrimination against unvaccinated people.