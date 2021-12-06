Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't: Time Needed to Decide on COVID-19 Vaccination for Those Aged 5-11

Written: 2021-12-07 19:06:20Updated: 2021-12-07 19:10:50

Gov't: Time Needed to Decide on COVID-19 Vaccination for Those Aged 5-11

Photo : KBS News

South Korean health authorities said on Tuesday that it will take time before deciding on whether to include those aged five to eleven among recipients of COVID-19 vaccination. 

Hong Jeong-ik, a senior official of the state task force on vaccination, relayed the stance in a briefing, stressing the need of sufficient research to conclude the safety and efficacy of vaccinating young children, including consultations with experts and parents. 

He said the government will also monitor vaccination efforts overseas and domestic efforts needed to authorize vaccines for those in the targeted age group, adding the decision will unlikely be made before the year-end.  

South Korea expanded the COVID-19 vaccination program to include those aged 12 to 17 in October after more than 90 percent of all adults in the nation received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

The inoculation program for teens is optional but the government began to more actively encourage them to receive their shots amid a recent resurgence in new COVID-19 cases.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >